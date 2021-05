West Haven (CT) firefighters were dispatched for a report smoke coming from the dwelling on Campbell Avenue. First-due companies found heavy smoke showing from a 2-1/2 story residential over commercial. Multiple handlines were stretched as heavy fire vented from the second floor. The fire extended the into the attic, prompting a second alarm to be transmitted. The fire was brought under control in about an hour.

– Fire News photo by Glenn Duda, CFPA