Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis Fire Department

Monday January 10, 2022

Working Residence Fire with 2 exposures

43 N Addison St.

Dispatched at 7:38 AM

First call came from a neighbor

Multiple Calls to 911 reporting fire

First Unit on scene – EG18 at 7:41 AM

Single Story Ordinary Construction

Heavy Smoke and Fire Showing from front

16 IFD Units Dispatched

4 WTFD Units

4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 1 Aerial Ops

Utilities Secured – Power cut at the pole to 3 homes

Unclear on Working Smoke Alarms

Fire under control in exposure homes at 8:02 AM

Primary and Secondary searches of exposure homes reported all clear

Occupants report all family members accounted for in main fire house

Cold Temperatures made hydrant in front of structure difficult to open but with some teamwork, a water supply was established at that hydrant.

Front Porch Collapse at 8:20 AM

Roof Collapse at 8:59 AM

IMPD on Scene

IEMS on Scene

IFD Fire Buffs Rehab Support Unit on Scene

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Dave Cook

No Injuries

Loss stopped at 9:54 AM

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire Under Investigation

16 occupants displaced from 3 homes. IFD Victims Assistance working with Red Cross for shelter

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO