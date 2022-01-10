Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis Fire Department
Monday January 10, 2022
Working Residence Fire with 2 exposures
43 N Addison St.
Dispatched at 7:38 AM
First call came from a neighbor
Multiple Calls to 911 reporting fire
First Unit on scene – EG18 at 7:41 AM
Single Story Ordinary Construction
Heavy Smoke and Fire Showing from front
16 IFD Units Dispatched
4 WTFD Units
4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines – 1 Aerial Ops
Utilities Secured – Power cut at the pole to 3 homes
Unclear on Working Smoke Alarms
Fire under control in exposure homes at 8:02 AM
Primary and Secondary searches of exposure homes reported all clear
Occupants report all family members accounted for in main fire house
Cold Temperatures made hydrant in front of structure difficult to open but with some teamwork, a water supply was established at that hydrant.
Front Porch Collapse at 8:20 AM
Roof Collapse at 8:59 AM
IMPD on Scene
IEMS on Scene
IFD Fire Buffs Rehab Support Unit on Scene
Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Dave Cook
No Injuries
Loss stopped at 9:54 AM
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire Under Investigation
16 occupants displaced from 3 homes. IFD Victims Assistance working with Red Cross for shelter
Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO