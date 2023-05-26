The Baldwin Fire Department was alerted for a building fire at El Colmadon Deli on Grand Avenue, just feet away from Baldwin Fire Department Headquarters. Engine 203 reported smoke showing as they picked up a hydrant. First Assistant Chief Hopkins arrived to fire in the basement of the deli. Engine 201 had a second hydrant next to the firehouse, Ladder 207 set up along with Oceanside Ladder 244 and Long Beach Ladder 2372. Engine crews stretched at least four handlines to the basement and main floor of the building to where the fire had extended. There were several apartments above the stores, all of which were evacuated and suffered smoke damage. It took about 90 minutes to bring the fire under control; two other businesses were affected. All searches were negative and there were no reported injuries. At least 16 residents were displaced from the apartments and were being assisted by the Red Cross. Mutual aid came from Oceanside, Long Beach, Freeport and Rockville Centre. Units from Merrick stood by at Baldwin. Chief of Department Dworsak oversaw the operation. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza and K2MPhotography.com