1. Entry level LOF technician, basic skills and tools required.
Divers license and solid transportation necessary.
2. An experienced mechanic-technician for work on Ambulances, fire trucks and other vehicles.
Good work habits, diagnostic experience, own tools, and self starter all pluses.
Electrical skills and some ASE-EVT certs a big plus but not required.
Drivers license and solid transportation along with decent tools a must.
Good pay, benefits and work environment.
M-F, 8-5 PAID- Life insurance, health insurance, vacation, holidays
Send a resume and we will see if you have what we are looking for!
37 Jules Ct, Bohemia, NY 11716-4102, United States