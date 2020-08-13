



1. Entry level LOF technician, basic skills and tools required.

Divers license and solid transportation necessary.

2. An experienced mechanic-technician for work on Ambulances, fire trucks and other vehicles.

Good work habits, diagnostic experience, own tools, and self starter all pluses.

Electrical skills and some ASE-EVT certs a big plus but not required.

Drivers license and solid transportation along with decent tools a must.

Good pay, benefits and work environment.

M-F, 8-5 PAID- Life insurance, health insurance, vacation, holidays

Send a resume and we will see if you have what we are looking for!

37 Jules Ct, Bohemia, NY 11716-4102, United States