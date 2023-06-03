Indianapolis, Indiana:
Indianapolis Fire Department
Date: Thursday June 1, 2023
Working Apartment Fire
2220 Harbor Drive
Dispatched at 6:50 PM
Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire
Marked Working at 6:57 PM
First Unit on scene – LD43 at 6:57 PM
Two Story Structure – Ordinary Construction
Heavy Fire and Smoke showing from rear – thick black smoke visible for miles
16 IFD Units Dispatched
4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines
Aggressive Offensive Attack – water on the fire at 7:03 PM
Fire under control at 7:16 PM
Primary and secondary searches of entire structure all clear at 7:20 PM
IEMS on Scene
IMPD on Scene
IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene
Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Mark Culver
1 Firefighter slight injuries – transported to Methodist for check out
Fire ruled accidental with grease on the stove as the cause
Command terminated at 8:46 PM
5 Units affected by fire, smoke or water damage – 15 occupants displaced
IFD Victims Assistance working with apartment management for shelter
Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO