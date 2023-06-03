Indianapolis, Indiana:

Indianapolis Fire Department

Date: Thursday June 1, 2023

Working Apartment Fire

2220 Harbor Drive

Dispatched at 6:50 PM

Multiple calls to 911 reporting fire

Marked Working at 6:57 PM

First Unit on scene – LD43 at 6:57 PM

Two Story Structure – Ordinary Construction

Heavy Fire and Smoke showing from rear – thick black smoke visible for miles

16 IFD Units Dispatched

4 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines

Aggressive Offensive Attack – water on the fire at 7:03 PM

Fire under control at 7:16 PM

Primary and secondary searches of entire structure all clear at 7:20 PM

IEMS on Scene

IMPD on Scene

IFD Rehab Support Unit on Scene

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Mark Culver

1 Firefighter slight injuries – transported to Methodist for check out

Fire ruled accidental with grease on the stove as the cause

Command terminated at 8:46 PM

5 Units affected by fire, smoke or water damage – 15 occupants displaced

IFD Victims Assistance working with apartment management for shelter

