The Greenlawn Fire Department was dispatched for a house fire. Second Assistant Chief Pace was met with visible smoke from the house with all occupants out. After a quick search, fire was found in the basement. First arriving units initially made an interior attack but were unable to access the main body of fire due to cluttered conditions. After attempting to attack the fire by various tactics without success, crews were forced to evacuate the structure and transition to an exterior attack. Utilizing multiple handlines and master streams from Greenlawn Ladder 2-7-2 and Dix Hills Ladder 2-8-8, crews continued to attack the fire from the exterior. Crews ultimately removed portions of the exterior wall of the house to access the main body of fire and extinguish it. With the assistance of over 14 departments, it took crews over five hours to completely extinguish the fire and complete overhaul. The cause of the fire was under investigation. In addition to the homeowner, multiple animals were also removed from the house safely.

– Fire News photos by OverTheEdgePhotography.com