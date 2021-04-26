INDIANA:

Indianapolis Fire Department

Date: Monday April 26, 2021

Working Apartment Fire with entrapment and injury

North Pennsylvania Street.

Blue Triangle Hall Y.W.C.A. Apartments

Dispatched at 1:03 AM

Original call came in from security dispatcher – not on scene – reporting fire on the 4th floor

First Unit on scene – SQ07 at 1:06 AM

Six Story Ordinary Construction

Light smoke showing from the exterior

15 IFD Units Dispatched

2 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines

Reported entrapment on the 3rd floor at 1:09 AM

Fire located in apartment 404 at 1:11 AM

Primary and secondary search of building proved all clear at 1:20 AM

Utilities Secured

Working Smoke Alarms – Sprinklers activated

Fire under control at 1:27 AM

IMPD on Scene

IEMS on Scene

Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Dudley Taylor

IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation – mattress on fire

25 Occupants and several pets evacuated by firefighters, security guard and working smoke alarm – all are Ok.

13 of those live on the 3rd and 4th floor – now displaced overnight

IFD Victims Assistance working with Red Cross for shelter

61 year old male from apartment of origin transported to Eskenazi in stable condition. Possible smoke inhalation.

1 person – (building security guard) – checked at scene and released

Command terminated at 2:04 AM

Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO