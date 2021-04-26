INDIANA:
Indianapolis Fire Department
Date: Monday April 26, 2021
Working Apartment Fire with entrapment and injury
North Pennsylvania Street.
Blue Triangle Hall Y.W.C.A. Apartments
Dispatched at 1:03 AM
Original call came in from security dispatcher – not on scene – reporting fire on the 4th floor
First Unit on scene – SQ07 at 1:06 AM
Six Story Ordinary Construction
Light smoke showing from the exterior
15 IFD Units Dispatched
2 Handlines – 2 Supply Lines
Reported entrapment on the 3rd floor at 1:09 AM
Fire located in apartment 404 at 1:11 AM
Primary and secondary search of building proved all clear at 1:20 AM
Utilities Secured
Working Smoke Alarms – Sprinklers activated
Fire under control at 1:27 AM
IMPD on Scene
IEMS on Scene
Incident Commander – Battalion Chief Dudley Taylor
IFD/IMPD Fire Investigations – Fire under investigation – mattress on fire
25 Occupants and several pets evacuated by firefighters, security guard and working smoke alarm – all are Ok.
13 of those live on the 3rd and 4th floor – now displaced overnight
IFD Victims Assistance working with Red Cross for shelter
61 year old male from apartment of origin transported to Eskenazi in stable condition. Possible smoke inhalation.
1 person – (building security guard) – checked at scene and released
Command terminated at 2:04 AM
Credit: Rita L Reith, MPIO