The Cronomer Valley Fire Department responded to a serious MVA with entrapment on State Route 300 in area of the Plattekill Turnpike. Firefighters used hydraulic tools to extricate the driver and EMS requested the launch of a medevac. The Winona Lake Fire Department set up an LZ. The driver was extricated and treated by a Newburgh EMS unit. The patient was transferred to Life Net and airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. State Route 300 was shut down from Plattekill Turnpike to Gardnertown Road, while police investigated.

– Fire News photo by Bob McCormick