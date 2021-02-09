The Laurel Fire Department, along with SCEMS, were alerted for an MVC on Bethel Road, reported to be two vehicles in a head-on and one car on fire. Ambulance 81 arrived to one car well involved with no entrapment and possible exposure to the second vehicle. Unit 814 responded with three with Assistant Chief Lowe as officer. Due to limited manpower, Station 71 Blades was requested for an engine assist. Tanker 71 made a response. Once the fire was knocked out, crews remained on scene for over two hours for clean up. Ambulance 81 obtained an RMA and Ambulance 87 transported one subject to Tidal Health Nanticoke.

– Submitted by Michael Lowe