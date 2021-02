The North Amityville Fire Company was alerted for a residential structure fire at a mobile home inside the Gildersleeve Mobile Home Park across from their headquarters on Broadway. Commanding units were met with smoke and fire showing. Mutual aid was brought in from Amityville, Copiague, Massapequa and North Lindenhurst. Crews brought the fire under control in under an hour. One firefighter was transported to a local hospital for injuries.

– Fire News photos by Bryan Lopez and Paul Mazza