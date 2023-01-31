The volunteer fire companies of Mays Landing, Laureldale, and Richland along with the Township of Hamilton EMS and Police were dispatched to Millville and Pittsburgh Avenues at the South River “S” curve for a report of an MVA with entrapment. This is the site of numerous fatal accidents, with this being no exception. Mays Landing Chief Lou DiMartine arrived and established command for a two-vehicle crash with both vehicles in the roadway and the second vehicle onto the guardrail with the occupant trapped. Upon the arrival of Mays Landing Assistant Chief Ken Badger, Jr., extrication duties were split between Mays Landing Rescue 1816 and Richland Engine 1211. Vehicle 1’s occupant was removed apparently deceased, while Vehicle 2’s occupant was removed and medevac’d to the Atlantic City Trauma Center in Atlantic City. Also responding was the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

– Fire News photos by Ken Badger