The Holtsville Fire Department responded to a house fire on Pine Street at 0455. Firefighters were confronted with a heavy fire condition with an occupant on the front deck of the home. Holtsville’s ambulance transported the victim in critical condition to Stony Brook University Hospital where he later died. Firefighters also removed a dog from the home. Mutual aid came from Holbrook, Farmingville, Ronkonkoma and Medford Ambulance. Suffolk Police and the Brookhaven Town Fire Marshal were investigating the cause.

– Fire News photos by Joseph C. Sperber