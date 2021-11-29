The Ronkonkoma Fire Department was activated for a residential fire on Carroll Avenue. Commanding units were met with smoke showing, and with further investigation transmitted a working fire. Mutual aid was brought in from Nesconset, Lakeland, Holtsville and Farmingville to assist. Prior to crews’ arrival, the homeowner was able to knock a large body of the fire down with a garden hose, but sustained burns to the hands and body doing so. The fire made its way up into the attic, but was quickly extinguished by crews. Command requested a fire marshal to the scene for an investigation. The alarm was under the Command of 1st Assistant Chief Vinny Diaz.

– Fire News photos by Bryan Lopez