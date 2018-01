Yardley-Makefield Trains

Saturday, January 13th, 2018, 9:01 am

Yardley-Makefield Fire Company firefighters recently participated in a vehicle fire refresher class at the Bucks County Public Safety Training Center in Croydon; Probationary Firefighter Luke Stapleton (nozzle) extinguishing the fire.

– Fire News photo by Jeff Goldberg

