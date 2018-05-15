Yaphank Greeted with Heavy Fire

Tuesday, May 15th, 2018, 8:33 pm

On March 2, 2018 the Yaphank Fire Department was activated for a residential structure fire on Middle Line Avenue. Upon arrival, commanding units were met with heavy fire showing from the front of the home. Command requested mutual aid from Medford, Brookhaven and Gordon Heights. Crews made an aggressive attack with multiple handlines. The fire was placed under control within a hour. Two dogs perished in the fire and one firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Command requested a fire marshal to the scene for investigation.

– Fire News photo by Bryan Lopez

Tags: Bryan Lopez, Yaphank Greeted with Heavy Fire

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County