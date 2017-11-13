Wyandanch FF and Photographer Mike Descalso

Monday, November 13th, 2017, 7:32 pm

The Wyandanch Fire Company is mourning the sudden and untimely passing of Firefighter Mike Descalso who passed away on September 27, 2017, at the age of 43. Mike was a member of the West Babylon Fire Department Beaver Engine Company 2 from 2001 to 2008 then joined the Wyandanch Fire Company and was a member until the time of his passing. Mike was a very active member in both departments and during his time in Wyandanch he was a member of the Indians Drill Team, the Wyandanch Band and the newly formed Decon Unit as part of the Town of Babylon HazMat response. Mike was also a Fire News photographer for many years and will be sorely missed by all that knew him. Mike is survived by his wife Nichole, his parents, brother, mother and father-in-law, three sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and his two nephews.

-Fire News photos by Brian Thomas; story by Paul Mazza

