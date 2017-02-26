Woonsocket Training

Sunday, February 26th, 2017, 9:23 am

Area fire departments participated in a two-day rapid intervention training class offered by PL Vulcan Training Concepts in Woonsocket (RI) on October 7, 2016. The house used was a former rooming house on Asylum Street in the Fairmount section of the city. Firefighters worked on several options to free a trapped or downed member. Day one was evolutions on the different rescue options and day two was scenario-based evolutions.

– Fire News photo by Ken LaBelle

