Winona Lake Handles MVA

Sunday, August 5th, 2018, 9:53 am

On June 5, 2018, the Winona Lake Fire Department was called out to an MVA on Route 17k and Fletcher Drive. Responders secured the scene and evaluated the patients. No one appeared to be injured from the mishap.

– Fire News photo by Vinnie Dominick

