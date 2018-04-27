Wind Drives Mount Vernon 2-Alarm

Friday, April 27th, 2018, 8:29 am

Freezing temperatures made for a tough night in Mount Vernon on February 2, 2018. Crews responded for a report of a house fire, which started on the first floor of the home and was quickly spread by strong winds. The family was displaced from the house.

-Fire News photos by PuckStopperPhotography.com

