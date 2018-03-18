Wind, Cold Hamper Glen Cove House Fight

Sunday, March 18th, 2018, 5:37 pm

On January 6, 2018, with the temperature well below freezing, the Glen Cove Fire Department responded to a house fire on Ridge Road. First Assistant Chief Tate was first to arrive. Engine 528 began an interior attack. With the high wind conditions, the fire quickly advanced on the crews forcing them to back out and move to exterior operations. Numerous mutual aid crews were requested to help with the extinguishment of this large blaze at which firefighters were on scene for over 13 hours.

– Fire News photos by OverTheEdgePhotography.com and Robert Picoli

