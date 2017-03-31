Wethersfield 2-Alarmer

Friday, March 31st, 2017, 10:38 am

On January 15, 2017, Wethersfield (CT) firefighters were alerted for a fire on Nott Street when a police officer came upon a house with heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear. First arriving units found a heavy fire condition in the basement and attempted a search. After advancing into the structure the first floor became unstable and units withdrew. The fire was advanced and in multiple walls and voids. After a exterior attack the members entered the structure and finished overhaul and extinguishment.

– Fire News photos by Jim Peruta, CFPA; and Patrick Dooley

Tags: CFPA, Jim Peruta, Patrick Dooley, Wethersfield 2-Alarmer

Category: Connecticut, Emergency Services, Fire, Print Editions, So. New England, State News