Wet Day, Wet MVA Wet Fire

Tuesday, February 7th, 2017, 9:19 pm

On November 30, 2016, calls came in to the Mount Olive Police desk for a truck fire on Interstate 80 east with poor road conditions from heavy rain. Arriving units found an SUV with the engine compartment heavily involved. Engine 59 stretched a bumper line as heavy rain came down making for hazardous driving by passing motorists. The fire was put out within 10 minutes.

– Fire News photos by Kevin J. Maloney

