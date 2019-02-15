Westbury’s Lawrence Bertram

Friday, February 15th, 2019, 9:53 pm

The Westbury Fire Department announced the passing of Honorary Chief Lawrence Bertram.

Larry was a 67-year member of the Westbury Fire Department Hook and Ladder Company, after serving five years with the West Hempstead Fire Department. Funeral services and burial were held December 13, 2018, at the Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury.

– Fire News photos by Joseph C. Sperber

