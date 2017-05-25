West Hempstead House Heavily Damaged

Thursday, May 25th, 2017, 9:36 pm

A West Hempstead home was heavily damaged by fire on January 15, 2016. The blaze was in a two-story home on Maplewood Street near Willets Avenue. Mutual aid companies from surrounding communities assisted at the scene.

– Fire News photos by FirstOnScenePhotos.com and Bill D’Alessandro

