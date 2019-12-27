West Babylon Shed Fire Extends

Friday, December 27th, 2019, 9:10 am

The West Babylon Fire Department was called to a house fire on Webster Drive. Chief of Department Schumann arrived to find a shed next to the house fully involved and extending into the house in the garage, second floor and attic. First Assistant Chief Sullo handled operations as units arrived. Engine 1-9-2 stretched the first line, while other crews stretched a second line to the exterior to extinguish the fire in the shed and exterior of the house. The crews from Ladder 1-9-4 and Heavy Rescue 1-9-15 laddered, vented and searched. It took about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control with no reported injuries. Also responding were North Lindenhurst along with the Wyandanch-Wheatley Heights Ambulance Corps rehab vehicle. Lindenhurst stood by at West Babylon. The occupants of the home exited the house uninjured. A neighboring house suffered heat damaged to its siding.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza

Tags: Paul Mazza, West Babylon Shed Fire Extends

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County