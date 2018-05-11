Watertown’s Chief Mario Orangio

On November 10, 2017, firefighters from Watertown (MA) and beyond, as well as chiefs from around the region, joined family and friends of Watertown Fire Chief Mario Orangio to celebrate his life and career. Chief Orangio, 51, passed after a long battle with occupational cancer which forced his early retirement from the WFD.

He was a great leader who rose through the ranks of the Watertown Fire Department to the position of Fire Chief where he proudly led its members for over a decade. A dedicated husband, father of three and grandfather, Chief Orangio made a great impact on people in and out of the department, which was readily apparent through the words spoken by his daughters and fellow colleagues at his funeral.

As a family man and a true professional, he will be irreplaceable to his family, the Watertown Fire Department and the fire service. Firefighters from nearby communities, including Newton and Waltham, provided station coverage for Watertown while services were held allowing any Watertown personnel to attend.

