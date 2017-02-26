Waterbury Excavator Accident

Sunday, February 26th, 2017, 9:14 am

In the early afternoon of November 4, 2016, Waterbury (CT) Fire and Police Departments received multiple calls for an excavator that overturned with the operator pinned inside at an Interstate 84 highway expansion project. Upon arrival, rescue crews reported the operator was able to get out of the cab on his own prior to their arrival with no injuries.

– Fire News photo by Rick Kulmann

