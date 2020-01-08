Wantagh’s Al Rubinson

Wednesday, January 8th, 2020, 8:30 pm

The Wantagh Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of 50-year member Al Rubinson of Engine 1. Al was recently honored for his 50 years of service to the Wantagh Fire Department.

Al was born in on September 17, 1939, and married for 59 years to his beloved wife Sandy, who is an active member of the Wantagh Ladies Auxiliary. Al worked for many years as a Local 3 Electrician and he and Sandy raised three children; Scott, who is married to Lynn, Tracy, who is to married to Joe, and Larry who is married to Paulina. Their children blessed them with seven grandchildren. After living in Wantagh for many years, he and Sandy moved to Massapequa, although they both remained active in the Wantagh Fire Department.

Al joined Wantagh in September 1969 and was assigned to Engine 1 at headquarters. He served as Lieutenant and Captain. Al was always willing to pitch in and help out. He served as Wantagh Hook Ladder and Engine Company One Historian. Al also served on many departmental committees, including the Election, Fund Drive and Fire Prevention Committees and was active on the Hazardous Materials Team. For a long time he attended many of the fire prevention presentations given at the local schools where he helped out by assisting children as they went through the smoke house. Al was a reliable and enthusiastic firefighter who was always willing to do what he could to help and was still riding the fire apparatus and packing hose up until a year-or-so ago.

In addition to serving his community, Al was a Model A car enthusiast and enjoyed driving his car and helping other members of his club repair theirs. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need.

Funeral services were held on November 3, 2019, with Internment at Wellwood Cemetery in West Babylon. A large contingent from the Wantagh and Massapequa departments, where son Scott is a Captain of Engine 4, attended to bid farewell to a longtime friend.

