Volunteer Hose Company Works Residential Fire

Monday, September 3rd, 2018, 8:11 pm

On March 9, 2018, Stations 1 and 27, 4 and 24, 26, 29, Kent County DE 44 and 45, and Cecil County Station 1, were dispatched to a residential structure fire on North Ramunno Drive in Middletown. Engine 27-5 arrived first to find heavy fire, handlines and supply lines were quickly placed in service and the attack on the fire began. Additional companies were called in to provide cover up and additional manpower was sent to the scene. The fire was extinguished and the scene was turned over to Delaware State Fire Marshals.

– Submitted by Tim Murray, photos by Amy Murray

