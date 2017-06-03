Van-School Bus MVC, Fire

Saturday, June 3rd, 2017, 10:07 am

On January 24, 2017, the Whitman (MA) Fire Department responded to a report of an MVA involving a school bus at the intersection of South Avenue and Franklin Street. Ambulance 248, Engine 243, and Car 3 responded. A Hanson Ambulance on-sited the scene and assisted. They noticed that the van had caught fire in the engine compartment, and quickly grabbed the small extinguishers located on their ambulance and were able to knock down the fire. The school bus was unoccupied at the time of the collision. The occupant of the van was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

– Fire News photo by Pat Travers

Tags: Fire, Pat Travers, Van-School Bus MVC

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Massachusetts, Print Editions, So. New England, State News