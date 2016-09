Vails Gate House Fire

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 8:45 pm

Firefighters responded to a house fire on June 12, 2016. Upon arrival, firefighters were met with fire on the left side of the front porch. A stiff wind rapidly spread the fire across the front of the house.

- Fire News photos by Gary Hearn

Tags: Gary Hearn, Vails Gate House Fire

