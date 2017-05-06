Vacant House Goes in Wantagh

Saturday, May 6th, 2017, 10:06 pm

Wantagh Fire Department responded to its second working fire in 24 hours on February 17, 2017. Units under the command of Chief of Department J. Bloomfield responded to Seaford Avenue, across from the 7th Precinct, for a fire in the basement of a two-story vacant home. The fire had extended to the first and second floors and burned away the stairs in the house. Engine 693 put multiple lines into operation to quickly knock down the fire. Members only had access to the second floor via ground ladders and the bucket of Ladder 6911. There were no reported injuries and the cause was under investigation by the Nassau County Fire Marshal Office. The Seaford Fire Department responded to the scene as the FAST.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza

