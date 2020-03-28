Vacant House Fire in North Amityville

Saturday, March 28th, 2020, 1:40 pm

At about 0745 on January 20, 2020, the North Amityville Fire Company was alerted for a house fire on Brewster Lane. Assistant Chief Henry advised of smoke visible from a distance. Chief Riordan arrived to find fire showing from the front of a two-story vacant house. Engine 1-7-1 put the first line into operation. With mutual aid units arriving, two additional lines were stretched and operated. The crews from Amityville and Massapequa laddered, searched and vented the house with all searches negative. The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes, with no reported injuries. Additional mutual aid to the scene was provided by Copiague, North Lindenhurst, South Farmingdale and Farmingdale.

– Fire News photos by Paul Mazza

