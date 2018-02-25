Upper Leacock Fire

On November 30, 2017, Upper Leacock Fire Company and surrounding departments were dispatched to Glenola Drive at H.M. Stauffer and Sons in the Leola section of Upper Leacock for a building fire. The Upper Leacock Station 61 chief reported a building fire and a patient with serious burns, and requested a medevac. A second alarm was also dispatched as heavy fire consumed a 240- x 60-foot storage warehouse filled with lumber. Tanker shuttles and fill sites were established to supplement the water supply. Aerial master streams from Trucks 39, 31, 204 and 63, along with ground lines, poured water on the fire for almost three hours before declaring it under control. An excavator and extensive overhaul were required to completely extinguish the fire before companies cleared the scene.

