Upper Darby 2-Alarmer

Wednesday, August 10th, 2016, 6:02 pm

On April 18, 2016, Companies were dispatched for a reported dwelling fire on Ardmore Avenue. Company 26 responded from a few blocks away and was met with heavy fire in the rear of a three-story, single family dwelling. Shortly after arrival the house suffered a collapse in the rear. Upper Darby 11 struck a second alarm, as crews used exterior lines to knock down the fire.

- Fire News photos by Frank Wesnoski

