United Hook & Ladder Responds

Sunday, November 5th, 2017, 8:09 am

A lone firefighter from United Hook and Ladder Fire Department silhouetted by the fire of a fully involved shed fire with extension to two homes.

– Fire News photo by Steve Roth – 911 Photography

