Two Rescued in City of Poughkeepsie Building Collapse

Tuesday, September 4th, 2018, 8:22 am

On June 18, 2018, immediately following a very brief but intense storm, City of Poughkeepsie firefighters along with Mobile Life Support Paramedics were dispatched to a building collapse on Academy Street near Cannon Street. Units arrived to find a seven-story vacant building of which the top three floors had collapsed and come down onto at least two occupied, multiple-occupancy exposure buildings.

On arrival people could be heard screaming inside one of the structures. A second alarm called in all off-duty personnel, the Arlington Fire Department with their heavy rescue and collapse team, as well as station coverage. Two additional ambulances were also requested from Mobile Life Paramedics.

One male was found trapped inside his apartment and firefighters from Engine 1 were able to remove him. Firefighters located an adult female trapped under a six-foot pile of debris. Firefighters began to carefully remove the debris, knowing that a secondary collapse could occur. A Trauma Surgeon Team from the Mid-Hudson Regional Trauma Center was brought as a precaution.

The rescuers worked over 4-1/2 hours to free the woman, who was transported. City of Poughkeepsie firefighters are grateful for the assistance of the following: City of Poughkeepsie’s 911 dispatchers, City of Poughkeepsie Police, Arlington F, Mobile Life Support Services, NYS USAR Team Task Force 2, Dutchess County FDNY, NYS Police, Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital and their surgical team, City of Poughkeepsie DPW, City of Poughkeepsie Building Department, Central Hudson, and the American Red Cross of Dutchess County. Station coverage for the city was provided by Arlington-Croft Corners, New Hamburg and Roosevelt.

– Fire News photo by Bill Johnson

Tags: Bill Johnson, Two Rescued in City of Poughkeepsie Building Collapse

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire, Fire Department, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News