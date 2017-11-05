Tunnel to Towers in Albany

Sunday, November 5th, 2017, 5:29 pm

Held in Albany, this annual Stephen Siller Tunnel to Tower Foundation run was held at the Corning Tower in Empire Plaza on September 17, 2017. Siller was a 34-year old New York City Firefighter with Rescue 1 in Brooklyn who lost his life on 911. Stephen was the father of five children. According to George Siller, Stephen’s older brother, the money raised all over the country from the Tunnel to Tower runs go to build homes for military who have received catastrophic injuries. The foundation has built, or is in the process of building, 66 homes, costing upwards of $400,000.

– Fire News photos by Tom Heffernan

