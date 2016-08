Tuckahoe Life Member Tom Boyle

Monday, August 29th, 2016, 6:38 pm

On June 2, 2016, the Tuckahoe Fire Company lost one of their own, Tom Boyle. Tom was a member of Tuckahoe Fire Company for over 30 years and held multiple offices while there as well as being a Life Member. He was a well-decorated retired Master Sergeant of the Army National Guard and served our country for over 43 years.

Thank you for being a friend, Tom, and thank you for your service to, not only our community, but also to our nation.

Rest in peace Tom, you will be sorely missed, but never forgotten.

- Fire News photo by Robert Macom

