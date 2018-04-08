Truck vs. Train in Chatham

Sunday, April 8th, 2018, 5:46 pm

On December 28, 2017, Chatham Fire and Chatham Rescue Squad were dispatched by Columbia County 911, along with Chatham Police, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police, to a report of a train accident in the Village of Chatham. Command requested mutual aid from Ghent. A tow truck assisting a motorist at the Austerlitz Street crossing was struck by a CSX train traveling through the village. Traffic was diverted around the scene while emergency crews worked. One subject was transported to St. Peter’s Hospital.

– Fire News story by David Levow, photo by Wheeler Drone

