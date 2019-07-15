Troy 3-alarmer Guts 2 Businesses

Monday, July 15th, 2019, 8:38 am

Troy firefighters called for several mutual aid companies after flames broke out and quickly consumed the Alpha Bowling Lanes on 5th Avenue, then spread to neighboring Troy Hardware and Locksmith Services. Area schools were let out early and neighborhoods in close proximity were evacuated. Brick walls weakened by the fire crumbled to the ground sending firefighters with handlines scrambling for cover. The cause was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Peter Barber and Martin E. Miller

