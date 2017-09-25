Trailer Fire in Christiana

Monday, September 25th, 2017, 8:34 pm

On July 14, 2017, with a significant storm going through the area, a box was transmitted for a trailer on fire in the Murray Manor Trailer Park. Christiana Engine 12 and Ladder 12 were assigned. Companies arrived to find fire showing. Companies worked to extinguish a roof fire. All searches were negative.

– Submitted by Kevin Cowperthwait

