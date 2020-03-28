Tough Stop at Rutherford 3-Alarmer

Saturday, March 28th, 2020, 1:37 pm

A little before 0400 on December 7, 2019, Rutherford Fire Department was alerted for a house fire on Walnut Street. On arrival companies encountered a fire in the basement of a 2-1/2 story frame which was extending to the upper floors and showing heavy fire in the rear. A second alarm was requested bringing mutual aid to the scene and for cover. The occupants were all reported to have fled prior to arrival. As conditions deteriorated, command ordered a third alarm for additional mutual aid. With heavy fire continuing to extend in the attic, all members were ordered to evacuate. After briefly hitting the fire from the exterior, knocking down much of the visible fire, companies re-entered in an attempt to open up and get the fire under control. After approximately 10 minutes, heavy fire once again vented from the roof and out the rear as well as visibly burning through the wall on the Delta side of the home, forcing command to once again evacuate the building. Several exterior handlines and a ladder pipe were put into operation and enough headway was made to allow companies back inside to overhaul and complete extinguishment. The fire was placed under control just after 0600.

– Fire News photos by Peter Danzo

Tags: Peter Danzo, Tough Stop at Rutherford 3-Alarmer

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, New Jersey, New Jersey, Print Editions, State News