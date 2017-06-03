Tough Fight in Framingham

Saturday, June 3rd, 2017, 9:46 am

On March 11, 2017, the Framingham Fire Department responded to a 10-business strip mall on Concord Street. Engine 5 and Rescue 1 arrived but found nothing evident. Engine 5 reported a sprinkler flow alarm from the rear and the “smell” of fire. After forcing doors, fire was found in the ceiling of a hair salon and it appeared the sprinklers had some fire knocked down. However, it was quickly determined that the fire was running the common attic and fire began to show from the roof. Interior conditions rapidly deteriorated and the decision was made to go to defensive operations via ladder pipes and multiple handlines. Strong winds and a cold front producing snow squalls and a wind chill value of minus-five degrees made for a tough fight. Three alarms were struck bringing all Framingham companies to the scene and mutual aid from Natick. Ashland, Southborough and Sudbury provided station coverage.

– Fire News photo by Kyle Marcinkiewicz

