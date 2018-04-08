Tough Day at Mt. Vernon 3-Alarm

Sunday, April 8th, 2018, 5:28 pm

On January 6, 2018, Mount Vernon firefighters worked a stubborn three-alarm fire on Mount Vernon Avenue. Firefighters had trouble finding and then getting access to where the fire was located in the two-story commercial building. A frozen hydrant hindered efforts and then the winds picked up, dropping the temperatures and making it a tough day on the fireground. Once access was gained crews made a quick knockdown.

– Fire News photos by PuckStopperPhotography.com and Mike Messar

