Total Loss in Rensselaer

Sunday, April 8th, 2018, 5:32 pm

Shortly before 0100 on January 6, 2018, the Rensselaer Fire Department was notified of a structure fire on Washington Avenue in the City of Rensselaer. Ladder 1 and Engine 2 arrived within a minute of dispatch. Upon arrival of Engine 4, crews were met with a frozen hydrant. Firefighters had to stretch lines back to the hydrant in front of the nearby North End fire station. The occupant of the home received burns and suffered smoke inhalation and was removed to Westchester Burn Center. Mutual aid came from Clinton Heights, East Greenbush, Defreestville and Wynantskill.

– Fire News photos by John Schumaker and Martin E. Miller

