Total Loss in Fisherville

Sunday, March 18th, 2018, 9:03 pm

On February 9, 2018, Company 216 of the Fisherville Volunteer Fire Company responded for a structure fire in a single-wide with flames showing. Lieutenant Jesse Shutt requested the first alarm for a visible column of smoke in the sky. Halifax Engine 29 and Tanker 29 arrived first, positioning in the driveway to the residence and stretched lines putting a knock on the fire load at the front door. Tanker 29 secured a water source for Engine 29. Tanker 216 arrived. Crews from Reliance Hose Engine 21 sent manpower to assist. Tanker 21 and Tanker 19 (Carsonville) and Engine 26 (Berrysburg) also responded. The single wide suffered severe damage and was determined a total loss.

– Fire News photos by Seth Lasko

