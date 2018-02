Total Loss in Avonmore

Sunday, February 25th, 2018, 9:20 am

On October 24, 2017, multiple crews fought a commercial structure fire at a trucking company in Avonmore, Armstrong County. The building was a total loss.

– Fire News photo by Steven Matto

