Time for Another Drill Season

Time for Another Drill SeasonMonday, July 15th, 2019, 8:32 am
Frompage 50;
Lindenhurst Invitational Drill
Place Team Points
1st West Sayville 23
2nd Bay Shore 20
3rd North Lindenhurst 19.5
4th Central Islip 12
4th Islip 12
– Fire News photos by Kim Versheck
From page 51;
Lindenhurst Jr. Invitational Drill
Place Team Points
1st Hagerman Gamblers 37
2ND Central Islip Hoboes 21
3rd Bay Shore Redskins 18
4th Lindenhurst Snails 17
5th Blue Pt. Mighty Midgets 14
– Fire News photos by Kim Versheck
From page 52;
Lindenhurst Drill Team Parade
The 2019 NYS Drill Team Season got off to a great start with the Annual Lindenhurst Drill Team Parade. In the words of ex-Chief Bill Rouse; “Gentleman, start your sneakers!”
– Fire News photos by Chris Colletti
