Time for Another Drill Season

Monday, July 15th, 2019, 8:32 am

Frompage 50;

Lindenhurst Invitational Drill

Place Team Points

1st West Sayville 23

2nd Bay Shore 20

3rd North Lindenhurst 19.5

4th Central Islip 12

4th Islip 12

– Fire News photos by Kim Versheck

From page 51;

Lindenhurst Jr. Invitational Drill

Place Team Points

1st Hagerman Gamblers 37

2ND Central Islip Hoboes 21

3rd Bay Shore Redskins 18

4th Lindenhurst Snails 17

5th Blue Pt. Mighty Midgets 14

– Fire News photos by Kim Versheck

From page 52;

Lindenhurst Drill Team Parade

The 2019 NYS Drill Team Season got off to a great start with the Annual Lindenhurst Drill Team Parade. In the words of ex-Chief Bill Rouse; “Gentleman, start your sneakers!”

– Fire News photos by Chris Colletti

Tags: Chris Colletti, Kim Versheck, Time for Another Drill Season

Category: Drill Teams, Emergency Services, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County