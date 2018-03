Thruway Rollover

Friday, March 16th, 2018, 10:22 am

On December 2, 2017, the Winona Lake Fire Department was called out for an MVA with rollover on the New York State Thruway. No injuries were reported.

– Fire News photo by Vinnie Dominick

Tags: Thruway Rollover, Vinnie Dominick

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Fire Department, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News